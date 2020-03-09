The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are -15.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.45% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.19% down YTD and -13.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.09% and -9.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the CHRW stock is a Positive, while earlier, Susquehanna had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 30, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CHRW stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $66.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.29. The forecasts give the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.44% or -27.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -24.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, down from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.58, down 0.00% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.78 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 80,101 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,288. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,391 and 9,855 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 346 shares worth $24859.0 at $71.85 per share on Feb 04. The President of Robinson Fresh had earlier sold another 983 CHRW shares valued at $70803.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $72.03 per share. Short Michael John (President, Global Forwarding) sold 170 shares at $77.26 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $13134.0 while Neill Michael W, (Chief Technology Officer) sold 671 shares on Nov 22 for $50080.0 with each share fetching $74.63.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), on the other hand, is trading around $25.04 with a market cap of $39.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.66 billion. This represented a 8.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.27 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $67.4 billion from $70.71 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $7.47 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.85 billion, significantly lower than the $8.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.66 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.50% with a share float percentage of 1.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 926 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 73.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.