The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares are 6.70% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.54% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.63% down YTD and 22.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.88% and -6.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the GRUB stock is a Underperform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the GRUB stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $51.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.24. The forecasts give the Grubhub Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.92% or -73.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, up 11.50% from $0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 180 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 159 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 222,418 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,110. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,123 and 58,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hall Samuel Pike, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 704 shares worth $34496.0 at $49.00 per share on Mar 03. The Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller had earlier sold another 104 GRUB shares valued at $5096.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $49.00 per share. DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,200 shares at $48.45 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $155040.0 while DeWitt Adam, (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,200 shares on Feb 18 for $160672.0 with each share fetching $50.21.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG), on the other hand, is trading around $37.84 with a market cap of $35.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American International Group Inc. (AIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $216.0 million. This represented a 98.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.81 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-928.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at American International Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 209,989 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 24.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 872.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American International Group Inc. having a total of 1,162 institutions that hold shares in the company.