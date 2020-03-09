The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: NIKE Inc. (NKE), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are -12.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.45% or -$2.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.34% down YTD and -5.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.14% and -12.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the NKE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 26, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NKE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $88.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $110.11. The forecasts give the NIKE Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $82.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.09% or -7.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.70% in the current quarter to $0.66, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 7.30% from $2.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,916,243 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,650,577. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 809,039 and 600,711 in purchases and sales respectively.

Matheson Monique S., a EVP: HR at the company, sold 8,500 shares worth $892500.0 at $105.00 per share on Jan 22. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN had earlier sold another 165,000 NKE shares valued at $15.01 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $90.95 per share. Krane Hilary K (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold 28,000 shares at $101.00 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $2.83 million while Slusher John F, (EVP: GBL SPORTS MKTG) sold 110,000 shares on Jan 10 for $11.14 million with each share fetching $101.26.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), on the other hand, is trading around $24.09 with a market cap of $16.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRVL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $401.98 million. This represented a 39.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $662.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.3 billion from $9.98 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.89 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $304.46 million, significantly lower than the $490.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $241.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 108 times at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 335,768 shares. Insider sales totaled 560,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.19M shares after the latest sales, with -0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 664.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 102.0 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 100.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 billion and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.