The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are -40.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.99% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.48% down YTD and -40.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.41% and -36.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the UAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the UAL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.27. The forecasts give the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 62.79% or 21.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.61, up 4.00% from $12.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.77 and $4.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,564 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200,556 and 88,863 in purchases and sales respectively.

Corvi Carolyn, a Director at the company, sold 1,016 shares worth $93299.0 at $91.83 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 1,013 UAL shares valued at $94270.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $93.06 per share. Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold 1,024 shares at $88.85 per share on Sep 27 for a total of $90982.0 while Corvi Carolyn, (Director) sold 1,032 shares on Sep 06 for $89134.0 with each share fetching $86.37.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is trading around $23.58 with a market cap of $2.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $228.37 million. This represented a 71.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $788.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.83 billion from $5.75 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $634.99 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $562.0 million, significantly higher than the $556.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $258.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Cinemark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 436,029 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.85M shares after the latest sales, with 4.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $445.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.75 million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.