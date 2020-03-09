The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), NiSource Inc. (NI)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares are 16.51% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.90% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.22% down YTD and 28.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.68% and 22.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the VIPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VIPS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.26. The forecasts give the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $166.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $94.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 84.01 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 90.09% or 82.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.90% in the current quarter to $1.62, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.37, up 4.00% from $7.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $2.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.41 for the next year.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is trading around $29.46 with a market cap of $11.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NiSource Inc. (NI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $93.3 million. This represented a 93.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.66 billion from $22.13 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.85 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.58 billion, significantly higher than the $540.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-219.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at NiSource Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 447,837 shares. Insider sales totaled 129,303 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 35.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 380.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NiSource Inc. having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company.