These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are 2.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.06% or -$14.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.92% down YTD and 11.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.42% and -7.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Cleveland Research recommended the ADBE stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 19, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ADBE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $336.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $360.46. The forecasts give the Adobe Inc. stock a price target range of $450.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $312.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.57 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.16% or -7.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $2.23, up from the $1.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.81, up 17.90% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.15 and $2.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 96 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 628,724 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 505,084. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 582,348 and 383,309 in purchases and sales respectively.

Morris Donna, a EVP, CHRO, Employee Experience at the company, sold 25,481 shares worth $8.87 million at $348.16 per share on Jan 28. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary had earlier sold another 2,919 ADBE shares valued at $1.03 million on Jan 29. The shares were sold at $353.66 per share. Parasnis Abhay (EVP & CTO) sold 40,000 shares at $350.00 per share on Jan 28 for a total of $14.0 million while WARNOCK JOHN E, (Director) sold 1,600 shares on Jan 13 for $552614.0 with each share fetching $345.38.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.44 with a market cap of $29.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIRI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $747.0 million. This represented a 63.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.15 billion from $11.09 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.0 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.02 billion, significantly higher than the $1.88 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.65 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 13,735,074 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,666,151 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 136.28 million shares worth more than $974.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 128.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $917.28 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.