These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) shares are -5.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.31% or -$0.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.73% down YTD and 3.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.12% and -7.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the ATUS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on February 13, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ATUS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.80. The forecasts give the Altice USA Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.5% or 0.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.76, up 4.00% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 20,087,848 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,394,435. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,634,984 and 12,802 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mullen Mark, a Director at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $39555.0 at $26.37 per share on Nov 07. The Director had earlier sold another 12,802 ATUS shares valued at $345654.0 on Dec 19. The shares were sold at $27.00 per share.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), on the other hand, is trading around $36.76 with a market cap of $41.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $274.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -36.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.19 billion. This represented a -12.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.05 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $9.03 billion from $7.92 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.44 billion while total current assets were at $8.62 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $730.72 million, significantly higher than the $180.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $730.72 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.70% with a share float percentage of 354.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 38.72 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP held 45.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $803.84 million and represent 24.83% of shares outstanding.