These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares are -20.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.94% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.72% down YTD and -12.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.39% and -19.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CNP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CNP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.17% or 6.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.51, up 3.70% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 220,650 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,221. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,756 and 27,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prochazka Scott M, a President & CEO at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $187810.0 at $26.83 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 CNP shares valued at $186410.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $26.63 per share. Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares at $24.50 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $171500.0 while Prochazka Scott M, (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares on Nov 01 for $203140.0 with each share fetching $29.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), on the other hand, is trading around $8.15 with a market cap of $1.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DRH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $687000.0. This represented a 99.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $237.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $193.29 million, significantly lower than the $217.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-5.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at DiamondRock Hospitality Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 585,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,393 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.08M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 197.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $412.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.25 million and represent 15.55% of shares outstanding.