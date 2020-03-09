These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) shares are -54.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.24% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.77% down YTD and -35.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.46% and -40.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the ETRN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 07, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ETRN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.82. The forecasts give the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 69.45% or 23.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 163.80% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -0.90% from $3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 642,086 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,144. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,278 and 10,278 in purchases and sales respectively.

Charletta Diana M, a President and COO at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $228900.0 at $6.54 per share on Mar 04. The Chairman and CEO had earlier bought another 75,000 ETRN shares valued at $487500.0 on Mar 04. The shares were bought at $6.50 per share.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.31 with a market cap of $706.66M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SWN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.0 million. This represented a 97.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $745.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.72 billion from $6.6 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $679.0 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $964.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-135.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Southwestern Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 1,117,059 shares. Insider sales totaled 355,516 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 537.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 83.96 million shares worth more than $203.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 81.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.49 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.