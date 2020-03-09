These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: GoPro Inc. (GPRO), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are -14.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.07% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.68% down YTD and -5.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.50% and -15.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2018, Oppenheimer recommended the GPRO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on October 03, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GPRO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.75. The forecasts give the GoPro Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.11 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 47.14% or -5.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.40% in the current quarter to -$0.3, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, down -2.00% from $0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,432,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,414,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 729,583 and 118,689 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lanzone James, a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $95750.0 at $3.83 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 10,695 GPRO shares valued at $40106.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $3.75 per share. Lurie Alexander J (Director) bought 25,000 shares at $3.81 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $95175.0 while MCGEE BRIAN, (EVP, CFO and COO) sold 36,222 shares on Feb 19 for $147181.0 with each share fetching $4.06.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), on the other hand, is trading around $40.50 with a market cap of $31.36B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$484.0 million. This represented a 94.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$9.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.56 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $69.4 billion from $70.12 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.0 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.41 billion, significantly lower than the $4.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.09 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at DuPont de Nemours Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 107,649 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,661 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 621.09k shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 737.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. having a total of 1,598 institutions that hold shares in the company.