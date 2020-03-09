These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are -12.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.76% or -$1.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.83% down YTD and -15.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.09% and -12.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Berenberg recommended the SBRA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SBRA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.96. The forecasts give the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.62 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.0% or 6.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 6.00% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 495,043 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 347,688. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 401,594 and 160,688 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Raymond J, a Director at the company, sold 58,000 shares worth $1.25 million at $21.47 per share on Aug 26. The Chairman, CEO and President had earlier sold another 113,000 SBRA shares valued at $2.72 million on Nov 04. The shares were sold at $24.05 per share. FOSTER MICHAEL J (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $20.78 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $311700.0.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is trading around $27.52 with a market cap of $8.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LKQ Corporation (LKQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LKQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $990.09 million. This represented a 67.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.78 billion from $12.41 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.69 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.06 billion, significantly higher than the $710.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $798.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at LKQ Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 426,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,577 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.35M shares after the latest sales, with 21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 300.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LKQ Corporation having a total of 814 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.41 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $731.06 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.