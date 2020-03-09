These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Walmart Inc. (WMT), TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares are -1.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.13% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.27% down YTD and -1.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.87% and 0.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 31, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the WMT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 24, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WMT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $117.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.07. The forecasts give the Walmart Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 9.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.50% in the current quarter to $1.14, up from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, up 2.90% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.3 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 155 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,714,592 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,902,403. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 233,694 and 925,225 in purchases and sales respectively.

Furner John R., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $5.83 million at $116.50 per share on Feb 24. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 16,205 WMT shares valued at $1.85 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $114.39 per share. Lore Marc E. (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares at $116.38 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9.89 million while Lore Marc E., (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares on Jan 14 for $9.85 million with each share fetching $115.91.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), on the other hand, is trading around $54.03 with a market cap of $51.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TC Energy Corporation (TRP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 43.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $159.17 million. This represented a 93.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $74.82 billion from $75.47 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $5.77 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.34 billion, significantly higher than the $5.06 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-296.17 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.20% with a share float percentage of 937.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Energy Corporation having a total of 796 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 78.12 million shares worth more than $4.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 36.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.