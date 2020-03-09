Things appear to be looking up for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is 57.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTNP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 17.41% and 18.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.8 million and changing -9.87% at the moment leaves the stock -44.84% off its SMA200. TTNP registered -83.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.55.

The stock witnessed a 20.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.00%, and is 16.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.81% over the week and 18.19% over the month.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $28.30M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 115.49% and -85.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.50%).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $920k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 80.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), with 188.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 6.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.48M, and float is at 82.95M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 6.31% of the Float.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.