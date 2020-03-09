This Could Be A Brutal Week For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) shares are -20.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.23% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.13% down YTD and -19.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.76% and -16.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2019, Barclays recommended the APLE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Janney had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 16, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the APLE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.58. The forecasts give the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.67% or 17.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -0.70% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 34,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,826 and 39,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

KNIGHT GLADE M, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $65700.0 at $13.14 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 APLE shares valued at $38759.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $12.92 per share. Hugh Redd (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $13.06 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $13060.0 while Hugh Redd, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Nov 15 for $16117.0 with each share fetching $16.12.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), on the other hand, is trading around $54.73 with a market cap of $17.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WDC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $885.0 million. This represented a 79.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $25.86 billion from $26.28 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $8.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $510.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $205.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Western Digital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 46,835 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,939 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 923.7k shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 298.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 1,003 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.41 million shares worth more than $2.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.