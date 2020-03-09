This Could Be A Brutal Week For Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), Linde plc (LIN)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares are -12.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.06% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.90% down YTD and -8.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.18% and -13.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Goldman recommended the LOW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on November 21, 2019. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LOW stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $105.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $134.19. The forecasts give the Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $115.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.52 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.18% or 8.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.30% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.58, up 2.80% from $5.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.34 and $2.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,744 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weber Jennifer L, a EVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 12,589 shares worth $1.42 million at $112.62 per share on Sep 16. The SVP Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 12,136 LOW shares valued at $1.36 million on Sep 17. The shares were sold at $112.34 per share. Frieson Donald (EVP, Supply Chain) bought 2,030 shares at $98.69 per share on Jun 19 for a total of $200342.0 while WARDELL LISA W, (Director) bought 250 shares on May 24 for $23725.0 with each share fetching $94.90.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), on the other hand, is trading around $189.20 with a market cap of $104.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $231.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Linde plc (LIN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LIN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.24 billion. This represented a 68.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $7.97 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.61 billion from $84.39 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.35 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.12 billion, significantly higher than the $3.65 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Linde plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 188,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 602.24k shares after the latest sales, with 39.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.50% with a share float percentage of 531.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Linde plc having a total of 1,637 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.2 million shares worth more than $9.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.74 billion and represent 5.94% of shares outstanding.