This Could Be A Brutal Week For Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are 213.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.03% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +241.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.53% down YTD and 155.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.00% and 79.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NVAX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 27, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NVAX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.25. The forecasts give the Novavax Inc. stock a price target range of $27.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.42 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.62% or -108.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.50% in the current quarter to -$1.06, up from the -$2.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$5.42, down -65.30% from -$10 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.19 and -$0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 105,934 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,660. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,250 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, a Director at the company, sold 3,929 shares worth $15015.0 at $3.82 per share on Nov 18. The President, R&D had earlier bought another 1,250 NVAX shares valued at $4825.0 on Jan 31. The shares were bought at $3.86 per share. Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,643 shares at $7.07 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $25757.0 while Glenn Gregory M, (President, R&D) sold 9,620 shares on Sep 13 for $59476.0 with each share fetching $6.18.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), on the other hand, is trading around $24.88 with a market cap of $18.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Corning Incorporated (GLW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $707.0 million. This represented a 74.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.9 billion from $27.33 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $7.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.03 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $44.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Corning Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 141,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,761 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.60% with a share float percentage of 755.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corning Incorporated having a total of 1,282 institutions that hold shares in the company.

The other major institutional holder is GREGG KIRK P, with the investment firm holding over 154629.0 shares as of Jun 07, 2016.