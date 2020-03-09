This Could Be A Brutal Week For The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Allergan plc (AGN)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) shares are -2.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.02% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.02% down YTD and -2.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.45% and -4.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2019, Barclays recommended the PG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 28, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $121.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.20. The forecasts give the The Procter & Gamble Company stock a price target range of $143.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $111.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 14.92% or -9.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.97, up 4.00% from $4.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $1.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 107 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 120 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,610,179 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,214,853. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 428,751 and 1,505,780 in purchases and sales respectively.

Keith R. Alexandra, a CEO – Beauty at the company, sold 4,311 shares worth $476107.0 at $110.44 per share on Feb 28. The Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer had earlier sold another 1,641 PG shares valued at $181232.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $110.44 per share. Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) sold 1,041 shares at $110.44 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $114968.0 while Taylor David S, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,061 shares on Feb 28 for $1.55 million with each share fetching $110.44.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), on the other hand, is trading around $191.95 with a market cap of $63.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $197.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $17.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allergan plc (AGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.92 billion. This represented a 9.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$12.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $94.7 billion from $94.41 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.41 billion while total current assets were at $11.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.24 billion, significantly higher than the $5.64 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.86 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Allergan plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 154,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 832.38k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 328.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allergan plc having a total of 1,360 institutions that hold shares in the company.