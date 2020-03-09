Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), The Southern Company (SO)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares are 14.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.33% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.94% down YTD and 24.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.50% and 17.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the GOLD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the GOLD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.52. The forecasts give the Barrick Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $25.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.35 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.01% or -14.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 12.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), on the other hand, is trading around $66.87 with a market cap of $71.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Southern Company (SO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $443.0 million. This represented a 90.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $118.7 billion from $117.59 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $9.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.78 billion, significantly lower than the $6.95 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.77 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 139 times at The Southern Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 3,548,260 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,889,725 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 73 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 222.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.50% with a share float percentage of 1.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1,769 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.58 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.