Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares are -27.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.05% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.16% down YTD and -16.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.64% and -29.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CGC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CGC stock is a “Overweight”. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the Canopy Growth Corporation stock a price target range of $30.17 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.35% or 2.98%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.18 with a market cap of $2.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.53 million. This represented a 84.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $239.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.28 billion from $6.45 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $108.56 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $622.39 million, significantly higher than the $83.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $230.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Antero Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 1,047,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,496,009 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 818.1k shares after the latest sales, with -100.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.70% with a share float percentage of 285.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 63.74 million shares worth more than $483.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 27.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.04 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.