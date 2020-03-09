Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares are -35.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.94% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.89% down YTD and -28.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.04% and -18.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 15, 2018, TD Securities recommended the AG stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 01, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.54. The forecasts give the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.43% or -7.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 37.80% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 44,110 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), on the other hand, is trading around $35.16 with a market cap of $19.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMTD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 48.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.0 million. This represented a 97.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.29 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$473.0 million, significantly lower than the $2.76 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-575.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 175,919 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,742 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 492.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company.