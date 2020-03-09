Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – McKesson Corporation (MCK), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) shares are 2.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.50% or -$3.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.82% down YTD and -1.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.17% and -7.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the MCK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MCK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $141.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.50. The forecasts give the McKesson Corporation stock a price target range of $197.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.18% or -1.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.00% in the current quarter to $4.07, up from the $3.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $14.76, up 6.50% from $13.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.4 and $3.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 58,707 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,795. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,611 and 13,611 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schechter Lori A., a EVP, CLO & GC at the company, sold 5,487 shares worth $890760.0 at $162.34 per share on Feb 11. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 4,062 MCK shares valued at $678720.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $167.09 per share. TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,062 shares at $153.68 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $624258.0 while Schechter Lori A., (EVP, CLO & GC) sold 1,275 shares on Oct 17 for $191250.0 with each share fetching $150.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), on the other hand, is trading around $48.59 with a market cap of $56.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.84% return.

Let us briefly look at the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $601.0 million. This represented a 71.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.03 billion from $5.25 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $37.0 million while total current assets were at $4.6 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $493.0 million, significantly higher than the $34.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $276.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 969,225 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,429,206 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.04M shares after the latest sales, with -4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 1.16B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. having a total of 1,169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 108.13 million shares worth more than $4.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 billion and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.