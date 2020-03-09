Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) makes 102.82% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) is 440.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $11.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOCA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -188.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -188.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 149.20% and 267.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing 56.52% at the moment leaves the stock 17.29% off its SMA200. TOCA registered -73.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.43.

The stock witnessed a 461.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 353.54%, and is 102.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.78% over the week and 32.01% over the month.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $44.01M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 582.46% and -74.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tocagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44. The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Tocagen Inc. (TOCA), with 5.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.15% while institutional investors hold 32.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.28M, and institutions hold 25.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.7 million shares valued at $903971.0. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the TOCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 993401.0 shares valued at $529681.0 to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 535557.0 shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $285558.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 329250.0 with a market value of $175556.0.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oliveira Steven Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oliveira Steven Michael bought 65,149 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $87756.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.8 million shares.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -4.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.44% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.