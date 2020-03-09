Top attractive stock of the week – Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) is 498.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.0% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 45.99% and 98.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 24.57% at the moment leaves the stock 172.79% off its SMA200. CBLI registered 188.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 160.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.33.

The stock witnessed a 39.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 367.53%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.53% over the week and 21.94% over the month.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $32.69M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 620.00% and -28.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (320.00%).

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.99% while institutional investors hold 10.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.08M, and float is at 3.96M with Short Float at 7.64%. Institutions hold 3.58% of the Float.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 11.97% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 17.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 91.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.