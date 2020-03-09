Top attractive stock of the week – Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $3.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -35.10% and -33.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -12.31% at the moment leaves the stock -50.61% off its SMA200. MARK registered -82.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.77.

The stock witnessed a -30.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.69%, and is -41.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.00% over the week and 20.98% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $21.41M and $27.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.54% and -88.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.90%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $730k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -93.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.70% in year-over-year returns.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), with 14.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.45% while institutional investors hold 20.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.87M, and float is at 35.24M with Short Float at 6.03%. Institutions hold 14.51% of the Float.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -10.49% down over the past 12 months. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is -71.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.88.