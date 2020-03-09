Top attractive stock of the week – W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -64.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -39.43% and -53.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.97 million and changing -10.31% at the moment leaves the stock -54.88% off its SMA200. WTI registered -59.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.42.

The stock witnessed a -53.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.75%, and is -23.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $313.70M and $526.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.37 and Fwd P/E is 133.33. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.09% and -72.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $143.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), with 48.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.76% while institutional investors hold 97.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.85M, and float is at 91.79M with Short Float at 12.61%. Institutions hold 63.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10.33 million shares valued at $57.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the WTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.94 million shares valued at $44.15 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.02 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $39.05 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $26.79 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOULET VIRGINIA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOULET VIRGINIA bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $4.42 per share for a total of $14144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218573.0 shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Williford William J bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $4.12 per share for $41200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71245.0 shares of the WTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, KROHN TRACY W (Chairman, CEO & President) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.06 for $406000.0. The insider now directly holds 46,371,586 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -81.89% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.47% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.73.