Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Vs. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Which Is Riskier?

By Sue Brooks

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 600.97% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +587.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.41% down YTD and 2167.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.97% and 85.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TRIL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Leerink Partners had Resumed the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 13, 2018. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the TRIL stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $7.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.02. The forecasts give the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.48 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 9.75% or -80.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.9, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.06,down from -$3.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.92 for the next year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), on the other hand, is trading around $66.19 with a market cap of $36.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MNST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $294.16 million. This represented a 71.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.15 billion from $5.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $533.06 million while total current assets were at $2.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.11 billion, significantly lower than the $1.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.01 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Monster Beverage Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 96,977 shares. Insider sales totaled 86,250 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.50% with a share float percentage of 484.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corporation having a total of 892 institutions that hold shares in the company.

