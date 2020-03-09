TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Vs. Macy’s Inc. (M): Updated Outlook

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are -27.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.20% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.53% down YTD and -22.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.18% and -24.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Needham recommended the TRIP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 06, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRIP stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.32. The forecasts give the TripAdvisor Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.11% or -4.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.20% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, up 3.20% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 293,329 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 136,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,959 and 94,448 in purchases and sales respectively.

Halpin Dermot, a President, Rentals&Experiences at the company, sold 17,740 shares worth $537841.0 at $30.32 per share on Dec 31. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 44,444 TRIP shares valued at $965768.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $21.73 per share. Halpin Dermot (President, Rentals&Experiences) sold 3,409 shares at $40.23 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $137137.0 while TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,117 shares on Jun 17 for $370135.0 with each share fetching $45.60.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), on the other hand, is trading around $11.49 with a market cap of $3.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Macy’s Inc. (M) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

M’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.2 billion. This represented a 58.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.55 billion from $20.74 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $8.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $172.0 million, significantly lower than the $429.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-640.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Macy’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 184,683 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,931 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.64k shares after the latest sales, with 38.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 308.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 744 institutions that hold shares in the company.