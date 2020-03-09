UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) And Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Saying Scary Stuff?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -3.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.32% or $0.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.45% down YTD and 1.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.34% and -4.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Jefferies recommended the UNH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 18, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the UNH stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $283.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $338.17. The forecasts give the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock a price target range of $366.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $304.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.06 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.44% or 6.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, down from the $3.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.48, up 8.20% from $15.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.93 and $4.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 131 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 497,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 807,251. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 427,565 and 293,218 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURKE RICHARD T, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $4.49 million at $299.45 per share on Jan 16. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UNH shares valued at $3.06 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $306.04 per share. WILSON D ELLEN (Executive Vice President) sold 7,400 shares at $273.86 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $2.03 million while ROOS THOMAS E, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares on Nov 07 for $300177.0 with each share fetching $255.04.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), on the other hand, is trading around $87.90 with a market cap of $29.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $90.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ED’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $219.0 million. This represented a 92.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.94 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $58.08 billion from $55.94 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.13 billion, significantly higher than the $2.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-647.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at Consolidated Edison Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 64 times and accounting for 149,401 shares. Insider sales totaled 140,192 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 50.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 514.01k shares after the latest sales, with 43.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.20% with a share float percentage of 332.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Consolidated Edison Inc. having a total of 1,289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.76 million shares worth more than $2.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 billion and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.