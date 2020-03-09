Unsafe At Current Price? – Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares are 7.81% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.02% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.36% down YTD and 14.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.32% and 5.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AGI stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 16, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AGI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.82. The forecasts give the Alamos Gold Inc. stock a price target range of $10.39 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.42 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.54% or -3.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 18.20% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.31 for the next year.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), on the other hand, is trading around $239.12 with a market cap of $66.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $273.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BDX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.48 billion. This represented a 65.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $51.95 billion from $51.77 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.0 million while total current assets were at $6.44 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $713.0 million, significantly higher than the $245.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $540.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 101 times at Becton Dickinson and Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 288,759 shares. Insider sales totaled 305,668 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 450.15k shares after the latest sales, with 52.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 270.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Becton Dickinson and Company having a total of 1,901 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 27.72 million shares worth more than $7.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.4 billion and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.