Unsafe At Current Price? – Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), ArcelorMittal (MT)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares are -45.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.93% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.79% down YTD and -39.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.73% and -27.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the CDE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CDE stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $4.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.38. The forecasts give the Coeur Mining Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.5% or 11.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 2.50% from -$0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 735,458 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 240,908. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 693,708 and 173,271 in purchases and sales respectively.

Whelan Thomas S, a SVP & CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $102625.0 at $4.11 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 1,233 CDE shares valued at $4920.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $3.99 per share. Sandoval Brian E (Director) bought 984 shares at $5.00 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $4920.0 while Edwards Sebastian, (Director) sold 21,423 shares on Feb 25 for $111528.0 with each share fetching $5.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.92 with a market cap of $13.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ArcelorMittal (MT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.01 billion. This represented a 106.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.51 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $87.91 billion from $88.15 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $28.62 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.02 billion, significantly higher than the $4.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.44 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 44.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 641.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company.