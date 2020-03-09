Unsafe At Current Price? – Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are 5.93% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.40% or -$4.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.28% down YTD and 5.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.74% and 0.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the COST stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cleveland Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the COST stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $311.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $315.36. The forecasts give the Costco Wholesale Corporation stock a price target range of $350.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $235.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 11.05% or -32.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $2.01, up from the $1.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.65, up 7.00% from $8.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.62 and $3.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,213 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 230,576. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 11,915 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vachris Roland Michael, a Executive VP at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $1.77 million at $295.22 per share on Dec 17. The Director had earlier sold another 3,850 COST shares valued at $1.16 million on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $300.41 per share. Callans Patrick J (Executive VP) sold 2,000 shares at $293.99 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $587987.0 while DECKER SUSAN L, (Director) sold 1,703 shares on Nov 15 for $516032.0 with each share fetching $303.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), on the other hand, is trading around $141.46 with a market cap of $134.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $146.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.43 billion. This represented a 43.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.29 billion from $37.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $101.0 million while total current assets were at $13.71 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.84 billion, significantly lower than the $5.52 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.8 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Eli Lilly and Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 312,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,382,369 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.85M shares after the latest sales, with -61.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 947.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eli Lilly and Company having a total of 2,131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 114.56 million shares worth more than $15.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lilly Endowment, Inc held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 70.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.