Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is 152.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -35.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 49.13% and 74.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 11.18% at the moment leaves the stock 131.12% off its SMA200. VSTM registered 20.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.47.

The stock witnessed a 55.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.72%, and is 21.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.85% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $250.89M and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 307.23% and -7.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $4.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 36.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 271.90% in year-over-year returns.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Verastem Inc. (VSTM), with 3.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 63.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.23M, and float is at 70.50M with Short Float at 18.10%. Institutions hold 59.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 6.33 million shares valued at $8.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the VSTM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares valued at $3.84 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.83 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $2.45 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 683324.0 with a market value of $915654.0.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARBERICH TIMOTHY J bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $3.21 per share for a total of $105930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 168000.0 shares.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -15.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.27% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.37.