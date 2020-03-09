Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is attracting new Institutional Money

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -52.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $9.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $15.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.3% off the consensus price target high of $26.06 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.52% lower than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is -39.43% and -47.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -18.10% at the moment leaves the stock -53.19% off its SMA200. VET registered -70.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a -46.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.62%, and is -22.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $1.20B. Fwd P/E is 12.69. Distance from 52-week low is -17.66% and -71.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $225.21M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 136.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 45.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.50M, and float is at 151.71M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 44.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 7.91 million shares valued at $129.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the VET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 6.02 million shares valued at $98.51 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.97 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $64.9 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $46.33 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -58.12% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -17.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.08.