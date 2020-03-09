Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is -40.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $34.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 38.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.67, the stock is -29.48% and -35.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -13.71% at the moment leaves the stock -44.66% off its SMA200. VNOM registered -55.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.43.

The stock witnessed a -37.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.98%, and is -17.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has a market worth around $1.15B and $298.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.20 and Fwd P/E is 19.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.31% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $94.11M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.30% in year-over-year returns.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 85.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.58M, and float is at 66.66M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 84.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.18 million shares valued at $226.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the VNOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.65 million shares valued at $188.69 million to account for 11.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP which holds 5.15 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $127.05 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 7.04% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $117.79 million.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $24.85 per share for a total of $62132.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39624.0 shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $31.65 per share for $79124.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42124.0 shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President) disposed off 2,300 shares at an average price of $33.51 for $77084.0. The insider now directly holds 44,624 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading -17.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.21% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.