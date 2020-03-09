Volatility Returns To Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are 37.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.63% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.43% down YTD and 31.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.23% and 4.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the PLUG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PLUG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.75. The forecasts give the Plug Power Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.14% or -44.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, up 29.60% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,525,389 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,256,941. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,725,935 and 2,108,333 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hull Martin Daniel, a Corporate Controller and CAO at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $210000.0 at $6.00 per share on Feb 20. The COO & Sr. VP had earlier sold another 50,000 PLUG shares valued at $300000.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $6.00 per share. Conway Gerard L JR (Gen. Counsel,Corp.Sec.,Sr. VP) sold 367,534 shares at $5.10 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.87 million while Marsh Andrew, (President & CEO) sold 834,036 shares on Feb 19 for $4.25 million with each share fetching $5.10.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), on the other hand, is trading around $40.67 with a market cap of $58.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 71.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.4 billion. This represented a 50.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.81 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.52 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 143 times at Truist Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 1,982,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 438,219 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 63.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 1.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Truist Financial Corporation having a total of 1,649 institutions that hold shares in the company.