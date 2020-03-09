Volatility Returns To Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares are -44.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.55% or $0.98 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.59% down YTD and -41.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.84% and -49.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the SAVE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 27, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the SAVE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.00. The forecasts give the Spirit Airlines Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.96 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 64.25% or 24.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.69, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.61, up 16.10% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.31 and $2.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 140,365 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,820. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 132,716 and 30,830 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICHARDS CHRISTINE P, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $216200.0 at $43.24 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier sold another 500 SAVE shares valued at $14180.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $28.36 per share. McMenamy Brian J. (VP & Controller) sold 6,456 shares at $39.35 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $254044.0 while JOHNSON ROBERT D, (Director) sold 500 shares on Dec 02 for $19940.0 with each share fetching $39.88.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), on the other hand, is trading around $10.33 with a market cap of $2.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COMM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.06 billion. This represented a 53.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.43 billion from $15.17 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $596.4 million, significantly higher than the $494.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $492.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at CommScope Holding Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 280,233 shares. Insider sales totaled 276,480 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.4M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 191.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CommScope Holding Company Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 19.33 million shares worth more than $274.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Maverick Capital Ltd. held 9.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FPR Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.98 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.