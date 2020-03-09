Volatility Returns To The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) shares are 14.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.02% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.37% down YTD and 15.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.06% and -2.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PGR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PGR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $80.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.88. The forecasts give the The Progressive Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 19.48% or -7.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.37, up from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.28, up 10.80% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $1.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,858 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 820,933. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 154,765 and 107,813 in purchases and sales respectively.

Murphy John Jo, a CRM President at the company, sold 7,922 shares worth $583851.0 at $73.70 per share on Jan 13. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 24,609 PGR shares valued at $1.99 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $80.72 per share. Sieger Michael D (Claims President) sold 3,356 shares at $75.00 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $251700.0 while Sieger Michael D, (Claims President) sold 3,687 shares on Jan 03 for $271068.0 with each share fetching $73.52.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), on the other hand, is trading around $99.05 with a market cap of $73.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $105.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DUK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $547.0 million. This represented a 91.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.1 billion. With this in place, we saw that the company’s diluted EPS grew to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $158.84 billion from $155.92 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $9.16 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.21 billion, significantly higher than the $7.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-2.91 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Duke Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 445,024 shares. Insider sales totaled 272,175 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 615.99k shares after the latest sales, with 206.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.50% with a share float percentage of 732.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duke Energy Corporation having a total of 1,901 institutions that hold shares in the company.