Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) And Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Among Headliners

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) shares are 12.42% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.23% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.37% down YTD and 12.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.03% and -9.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 23, 2019, Needham recommended the VG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 19, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the VG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Vonage Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $16.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.52% or 16.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 0.40% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 93 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,298,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,358,589. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,362,847 and 587,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Citron Jeffrey A, a Director at the company, sold 83,334 shares worth $809173.0 at $9.71 per share on Oct 31. The Director had earlier sold another 83,332 VG shares valued at $815820.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $9.79 per share. Citron Jeffrey A (Director) sold 83,334 shares at $9.85 per share on Oct 30 for a total of $820840.0 while Citron Jeffrey A, (Director) sold 83,332 shares on Sep 11 for $1.07 million with each share fetching $12.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), on the other hand, is trading around $12.07 with a market cap of $20.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TME’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $173.0 million. This represented a 80.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $910.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.99 billion from $7.12 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $91.0 million while total current assets were at $3.54 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $583.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 100.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 301.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company.