Well positioned to deliver growth? – Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) shares are -31.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.01% or -$1.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.24% down YTD and -27.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.71% and -29.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CFG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CFG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.61. The forecasts give the Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.9% or 26.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.84, up 1.90% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.89 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 468,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 266,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 411,063 and 184,360 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOCH CHARLES JOHN, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $486750.0 at $32.45 per share on Aug 20. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 CFG shares valued at $161750.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $32.35 per share.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), on the other hand, is trading around $37.09 with a market cap of $159.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 67.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.66 billion. This represented a 44.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.6 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.73 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Wells Fargo & Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 42,427 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 78.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 4.10B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.