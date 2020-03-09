Well positioned to deliver growth? – Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), Office Depot Inc. (ODP)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares are -22.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.60% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.82% down YTD and -23.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.07% and -23.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CLNY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.13. The forecasts give the Colony Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.0% or 13.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.5, down -36.80% from -$2.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 674,862 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,024. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 67,196 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRACK THOMAS JR, a Executive Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 3,250 shares worth $80666.0 at $24.82 per share on Mar 03. The Executive Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 16,251 CLNY shares valued at $403579.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $24.83 per share.

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.27 with a market cap of $1.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.70 and spell out a less modest performance – a -33.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Office Depot Inc. (ODP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ODP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $497.0 million. This represented a 80.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.51 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.31 billion from $7.34 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.45 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $366.0 million, significantly lower than the $616.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $216.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Office Depot Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 523,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,127 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.21M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 517.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Office Depot Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 85.38 million shares worth more than $233.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 58.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.42 million and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.