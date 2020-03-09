Well positioned to deliver growth? – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares are -2.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.01% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.07% down YTD and 1.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.61% and -7.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, Barclays recommended the JNJ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the JNJ stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $142.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $161.88. The forecasts give the Johnson & Johnson stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $133.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.9% or -6.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.50% in the current quarter to $2.16, up from the $2.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.04, up 4.60% from $8.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.13 and $2.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 538,700 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 297,224. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 535,700 and 294,179 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sneed Michael E, a EVP, Global Corp Aff & COO at the company, sold 58,128 shares worth $8.68 million at $149.39 per share on Jan 30. The Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer had earlier sold another 39,224 JNJ shares valued at $5.8 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $147.96 per share. Joly Hubert (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $141.28 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $706399.0 while Wengel Kathryn E, (EVP, Chief GSC Officer) sold 2,017 shares on Dec 12 for $284538.0 with each share fetching $141.07.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), on the other hand, is trading around $55.26 with a market cap of $243.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.54 billion. This represented a 63.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.38 billion from $87.43 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.7 billion while total current assets were at $20.41 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $10.47 billion, significantly higher than the $7.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.42 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at The Coca-Cola Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,413,566 shares. Insider sales totaled 904,486 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.26M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 4.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 2,867 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares worth more than $22.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 317.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.56 billion and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.