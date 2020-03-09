Well positioned to deliver growth? – Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), Citigroup Inc. (C)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -3.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.78% or -$3.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.16% down YTD and 27.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.10% and 4.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Luckin Coffee Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 22.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.50% in the current quarter to -$0.22. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.27. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), on the other hand, is trading around $61.28 with a market cap of $133.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $90.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citigroup Inc. (C) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

C’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.38 billion. This represented a 65.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.55 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.84 billion, significantly lower than the $36.95 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-18.17 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Citigroup Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 81 times and accounting for 579,747 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 65.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.74M shares after the latest sales, with 13.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 2.10B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citigroup Inc. having a total of 2,326 institutions that hold shares in the company.