Well positioned to deliver growth? – Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are -12.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.15% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.70% down YTD and -10.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.76% and -13.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, Needham recommended the VIAV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Susquehanna had Initiated the stock as a Positive on October 18, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VIAV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $13.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.69. The forecasts give the Viavi Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.11% or 18.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 4.50% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,277,077 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,002,158. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 157,662 and 87,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

RONDINONE RALPH, a SVP Global Operations NSE at the company, sold 2,398 shares worth $32397.0 at $13.51 per share on Mar 03. The SVP Global Sales NSE had earlier sold another 1,462 VIAV shares valued at $19752.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $13.51 per share. Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 2,034 shares at $13.51 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $27479.0 while SCRIVANICH LUKE M, (SVP General Manager OSP) sold 2,105 shares on Mar 03 for $28439.0 with each share fetching $13.51.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), on the other hand, is trading around $126.48 with a market cap of $109.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $169.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Technologies Corporation (UTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.97 billion. This represented a 84.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.55 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.78 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $139.72 billion from $139.01 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $37.5 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.88 billion, significantly higher than the $6.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.63 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 110 times at United Technologies Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 795,020 shares. Insider sales totaled 722,226 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 69 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 976.37k shares after the latest sales, with 129.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.90% with a share float percentage of 864.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Technologies Corporation having a total of 2,552 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 90.4 million shares worth more than $13.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 70.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.53 billion and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.