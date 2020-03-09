What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Arconic Inc. (ARNC), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares are -15.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.99% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.28% down YTD and -14.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.58% and -16.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Longbow recommended the ARNC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 18, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ARNC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.00. The forecasts give the Arconic Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.65% or 23.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.90% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.37, down -1.10% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,959,901 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,527,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,387,910 and 563,839 in purchases and sales respectively.

MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 29,849 shares worth $919902.0 at $30.82 per share on Nov 25. The EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary had earlier sold another 32,733 ARNC shares valued at $1.0 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $30.57 per share. Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) sold 10,188 shares at $30.67 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $312494.0 while ALBAUGH JAMES F, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Nov 12 for $147523.0 with each share fetching $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), on the other hand, is trading around $16.06 with a market cap of $32.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $68.46 million. This represented a 99.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.48 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 1.95B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 133.52 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 79.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.