What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) shares are -19.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.07% down YTD and -13.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.04% and -15.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, Berenberg recommended the BBVA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 27, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.45 to suggest that the BBVA stock is a “Overweight”. 5 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.58. The forecasts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock a price target range of $7.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.57% or 0.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), on the other hand, is trading around $22.20 with a market cap of $16.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FITB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 33.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.98 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.82 billion, significantly lower than the $2.86 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.52 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at Fifth Third Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 587,443 shares. Insider sales totaled 581,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.14M shares after the latest sales, with 23.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 707.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1,062 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.36 million shares worth more than $2.19 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 61.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.