What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Mastercard Incorporated (MA), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) shares are -3.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.28% or -$3.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.35% down YTD and 0.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.12% and -12.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the MA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MA stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 29 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $287.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $359.44. The forecasts give the Mastercard Incorporated stock a price target range of $383.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $330.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.06% or 13.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.92, up from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.93, up 14.50% from $7.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.1 and $2.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 728,464 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,685,646. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,310 and 900,280 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mastercard Foundation, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 38,539 shares worth $12.84 million at $333.11 per share on Feb 11. The Chief Marketing Officer had earlier sold another 954 MA shares valued at $319590.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $335.00 per share. Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares at $328.11 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $12.64 million while Mastercard Foundation, (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares on Feb 07 for $12.66 million with each share fetching $328.55.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), on the other hand, is trading around $156.09 with a market cap of $108.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $198.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.02 billion. This represented a 80.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.67 billion from $61.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $60.0 million while total current assets were at $3.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.61 billion, significantly lower than the $8.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.16 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Union Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 158,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 869.73k shares after the latest sales, with 23.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.30% with a share float percentage of 689.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Union Pacific Corporation having a total of 2,509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.98 million shares worth more than $10.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.35 billion and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.