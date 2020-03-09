What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are 17.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.94% or -$1.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.29% down YTD and 21.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.22% and 13.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the WORK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WORK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.68. The forecasts give the Slack Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.55 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.56% or -120.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.33, up 55.20% from earnings reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 149 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 679 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 394,662,878 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 282,562,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,965,672 and 134,828,103 in purchases and sales respectively.

Henderson Cal, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $40800.0 at $27.20 per share on Mar 04. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 2,500 WORK shares valued at $68200.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $27.28 per share. Henderson Cal (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $26.74 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $40110.0 while Butterfield Stewart, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,500 shares on Mar 03 for $66875.0 with each share fetching $26.75.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), on the other hand, is trading around $29.04 with a market cap of $4.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JWN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.14 billion. This represented a 69.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.07 billion from $9.94 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $569.0 million, significantly lower than the $642.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-172.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Nordstrom Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 254,318 shares. Insider sales totaled 265,781 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 103.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 755 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $492.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.13 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.