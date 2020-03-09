What should you know before buying stock in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is -50.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.70 and a high of $34.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 46.87% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.22, the stock is -33.45% and -43.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -11.39% at the moment leaves the stock -51.40% off its SMA200. DCP registered -61.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.04.

The stock witnessed a -45.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.14%, and is -21.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has a market worth around $2.87B and $7.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.80% and -64.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $2.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in DCP Midstream LP (DCP), with 117.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.58% while institutional investors hold 86.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.10M, and float is at 90.48M with Short Float at 6.94%. Institutions hold 37.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.78 million shares valued at $263.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the DCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 10.43 million shares valued at $255.54 million to account for 5.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 9.48 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $232.2 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 9.4 million with a market value of $230.19 million.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOWLER FRED J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOWLER FRED J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $13.92 per share for a total of $139188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47000.0 shares.

DCP Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Loving Richard A. (Vice President and Controller) bought a total of 2,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $14.83 per share for $33738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2275.0 shares of the DCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, FOWLER FRED J (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $24.72 for $148320.0. The insider now directly holds 32,800 shares of DCP Midstream LP (DCP).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -30.51% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -20.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.11% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.65.