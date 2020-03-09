What should you know before buying stock in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -49.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $13.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 22.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is -27.22% and -39.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing -9.86% at the moment leaves the stock -57.37% off its SMA200. ENLC registered -72.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.25.

The stock witnessed a -39.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.64%, and is -18.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1355 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $6.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.47. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.33% and -76.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.10%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 109.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC), with 5.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 93.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.83M, and float is at 257.38M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 92.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 31.19 million shares valued at $191.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the ENLC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 28.64 million shares valued at $175.59 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 27.08 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $166.01 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 25.29 million with a market value of $155.03 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vann Kyle D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vann Kyle D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $48700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 124907.0 shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that DAVIS BARRY E (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $7.43 per share for $12631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, DAVIS BARRY E (Chairman and CEO) acquired 135,000 shares at an average price of $7.32 for $988200.0. The insider now directly holds 1,099,724 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -23.91% down over the past 12 months. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is -26.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.03% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.