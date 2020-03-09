What should you know before buying stock in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -34.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.64 and a high of $68.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.62% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.19% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 23.26% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.86, the stock is -29.85% and -34.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.74 million and changing -14.68% at the moment leaves the stock -39.01% off its SMA200. OXY registered -59.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.91.

The stock witnessed a -36.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.14%, and is -17.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $28.18B and $20.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.58. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.38% and -60.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $6.13B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

1,408 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 80.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 893.88M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 80.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 88.24 million shares valued at $3.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.55 million shares valued at $3.03 billion to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.77 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $2.42 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 45.37 million with a market value of $1.87 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walter Elisse B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walter Elisse B. bought 3,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $33.21 per share for a total of $124803.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24842.0 shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that MOORE JACK B (Director) bought a total of 12,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $38.61 per share for $498005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25847.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, KLESSE WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.82 for $388200.0. The insider now directly holds 129,203 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -40.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.05% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.